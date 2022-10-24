Davis-Price rushed twice for four yards and failed to bring in either of his targets in Sunday's 44-23 loss to Kansas City.

Davis-Price was essentially a healthy scratch in his return from an ankle injury last week, so Sunday's brief action was actually an increase in playing time. The third-round pick from this year's draft has not played well as a backup through seven weeks, posting a meager 2.3 yards per carry on 16 rushing attempts. The addition of Christian McCaffrey pushes TDP even further down the depth chart, making the rookie a non-factor heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Rams.