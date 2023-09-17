Davis-Price (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Rams.
The second-year back remains behind Jordan Mason for the No. 3 running back job, which renders Davis-Price a healthy scratch for the second time in as many games to open the season.
