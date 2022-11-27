Davis-Price has been ruled a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Davis-Price will be a healthy inactive for the third game in a row after failing to see the field since the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Rams. With the rookie third-rounder out, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason will once again slot in as San Francisco's top three backs Week 12.
