Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
More News
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Big volume in Week 2 win•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: To compete for backup job•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Sitting out Week 1•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Efficient in second preseason game•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Modest production in preseason win•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Will compete for backup job in camp•