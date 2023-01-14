Davis-Price (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Davis-Price was active for the final three contests of the regular season and got some run on each occasion, managing 62 yards on 18 rushes (3.4 YPC) and going without a target. But now that the 49ers are in the playoffs, they'll tighten up the backfield, with Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason the available options Saturday and practice-squad call-up Tevin Coleman also inactive.