Davis-Price (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Cowboys.
Davis-Price was also a healthy scratch for the team's wild-card round win over the Seahawks. The rookie running back has failed to gain a steady role with the 49ers this season, although he was active for each of the last three weeks of the regular season. The team will roll with Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason in the backfield Sunday against Dallas.
