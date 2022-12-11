Davis-Price (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Davis-Price has failed to earn a steady role in the 49ers' offense this season. The rookie remains behind Jordan Mason and lead back Christian McCaffrey, while practice squad elevation Tevin Coleman while dress ahead of him against Tampa Bay for Week 14. He'll work to earn the opportunity to suit up Week 15 against the Seahawks.
More News
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Doesn't see field Sunday•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Could re-emerge as McCaffrey backup•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Remains out Week 12•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Healthy scratch again•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: No playing time Sunday•