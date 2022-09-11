Davis-Price (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in Chicago, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers invested a third-round pick in a running back for a second consecutive season, but Davis-Price won't make his presence felt in his first chance to do so Week 1. This backfield is the domain of 2021 sixth-rounder Elijah Mitchell, with fellow back Jeff Wilson and even wide receiver Deebo Samuel getting action on the carry front. Davis-Price's next opportunity to play arrives next Sunday against the Seahawks.