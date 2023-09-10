Davis-Price (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Steelers.
Davis was able to secure a spot on the 53-man roster, but he still remains behind Jordan Mason for that No. 3 role at running back. The 23-year-old will now work to earn a chance to suit up next Sunday against the Rams.
