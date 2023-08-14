Davis-Price started and gained 29 yards on nine carries (no targets) in Sunday's 34-7 preseason loss to Las Vegas.

Davis-Price got the start over projected third-stringer Jordan Mason in a notable lineup change by head coach Kyle Shanahan. Neither back was able to do much behind an offensive line that was not in sync Sunday. Perhaps the coaching staff wanted to see Davis-Price face the Raiders' starting defense. Whatever the reason may be, expect the second-year back to see plenty of action against the Broncos on Saturday.