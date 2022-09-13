Davis-Price -- who was inactive in Sunday's loss to the Bears -- will compete with Jordan Mason during practice this week for the primary backup job behind Jeff Wilson following Elijah Mitchell's (knee) eight-week recovery timetable, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Barrows also shed light on how Davis-Price lost out to fellow rookie Jordan Mason in a private training camp battle for third on the depth chart. This landed the third-round pick from this year's draft as a healthy scratch for Week 1, rendering the LSU product helpless as his team scrambled for a replacement for Mitchell in the second half of a disappointing loss. Whoever wins the job battle should get some work alongside Wilson against the Seahawks on Sunday.