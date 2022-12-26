Davis-Price rushed nine times for 30 yards in Saturday's 37-20 win over the Commanders.
Davis-Price was elevated to the No. 2 spot on the running back depth chart despite being kept as a healthy scratch in recent weeks. Regular backup Jordan Mason missed practice with a tight hamstring, perhaps leading to the unexpected game plan change in Week 16. If head coach Kyle Shanahan decides to stick with TDP as his change-of-pace back against Las Vegas next Sunday, he could provide value as a cheap flier in DFS formats.
