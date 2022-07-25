Davis-Price has an opportunity to secure the primary backup role to Elijah Mitchell in training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mitchell had a breakout rookie campaign in 2021, so there is no controversy as to who will head the 49ers' backfield this season. However, the change-of-pace/backup role is up for grabs, and Davis-Price is in prime position to prove his meddle and claim the job if he can outperform veteran Jeff Wilson and San Francisco's third-round pick from a year ago, Trey Sermon. From a fantasy perspective, Davis-Price shouldn't project to be an impact player Week 1 if Mitchell stays healthy this preseason, but he possesses the north-south physical running style to produce rushing stats and touchdown potential should he ever be called upon to start this season.