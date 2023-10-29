Davis-Price (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.
It's the third game in a row of Davis-Price being a healthy scratch. His lone appearance of the year came in Week 5 against the Cowboys when he rushed six times for 21 yards.
More News
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Inactive Monday•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Back on inactive list•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Remains healthy scratch Sunday•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Sitting out Sunday•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Earns spot on team•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Makes final case for roster spot•