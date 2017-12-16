Powell was promoted to the 49ers' 53-man roster Saturday.

Powell as been on the team's practice squad after reaching an injury settlement with the Colts in September. The 23-year-old should be a reserve option in the 49ers' secondary, but could potentially see some opportunities given the plethora of injuries the unit has sustained this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop