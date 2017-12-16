49ers' Tyvis Powell: Joins 53-man roster
Powell was promoted to the 49ers' 53-man roster Saturday.
Powell as been on the team's practice squad after reaching an injury settlement with the Colts in September. The 23-year-old should be a reserve option in the 49ers' secondary, but could potentially see some opportunities given the plethora of injuries the unit has sustained this season.
