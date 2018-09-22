49ers' Tyvis Powell: Promoted to active roster
Powell was promoted to the 49ers' active roster Saturday.
In order to make room for Powell on the roster, the 49ers parted ways with linebacker Terence Garvin. Powell, an Ohio State-product, appeared in three games last season for the 49ers after being promoted to the active roster in December. He finished the year with three tackles on defense and two tackles on special teams.
