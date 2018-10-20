Powell signed a contract with the 49ers on Saturday.

Powell was waived by San Francisco earlier this month and has since been on the team's practice squad. The 49ers required additional depth in the secondary with Jimmie Ward (hamstring) doubtful and K'Waun Williams (shoulder, Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) and Richard Sherman (calf) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

More News
Our Latest Stories