The 49ers selected Stout in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 100th overall.

The 49ers needed to address secondary in this draft and Stout is an interesting play by them. The Western Kentucky product stands in at just 5-foot-8 and 181 pounds but he has 4.44 speed. He was productive with 21 pass breakups and six picks over five seasons (34 starts). Despite the size, Stout is a willing tackler who had 52 stops this past season. His 21 reps on the bench press at the combine back up that play strength. Stout has plenty of experience at nickel and that's his best path to playing time in San Francisco.