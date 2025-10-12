Stout (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Stout was limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury that he picked up during the 49ers' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the rookie third-rounder has been given the green light to play in Sunday's road tilt. Stout has 20 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses through the first five regular-season games of his NFL career.