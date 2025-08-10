San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Stout (calf) did not suit up for Saturday's 30-9 preseason loss to the Broncos due to calf tightness, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Stout, a rookie third-round pick, has logged an impressive start to training camp and even begun pushing for a potential starting role, per Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle, so it's disappointing his preseason debut was delayed. The next chance for Stout to log preseason reps will come Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Raiders.