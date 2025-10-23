Stout (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The rookie third-rounder was unable to play against the Falcons in Week 7 due to an ankle injury. He upgraded from a limited practice participant Wednesday to a full one Thursday, which puts him on track to return for Week 8 against the Texans on Sunday. Stout's return will mean less snaps in the secondary for Chase Lucas and Darrell Luter.