Stout (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Stout entered the league's concussion protocol during the 49ers' 42-38 win over the Bears on Sunday and finished the game with four tackles (three solo). His ability to practice Tuesday in a limited capacity indicates that he is progressing through protocol, but he would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be available for Saturday's NFC West tilt against the Seahawks.