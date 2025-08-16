Stout (calf) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders on Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Stout is working through a calf injury, which will cause him to miss the 49ers' first two games of the preseason. The rookie third-rounder is battling for a consistent role in the 49ers' secondary, and he'll aim towards being available for the Niners' preseason finale against the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 23. Darrell Luter and Dallis Flowers should see an uptick in snaps at corner due to injuries to Stout and Renardo Green (hamstring).