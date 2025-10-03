Head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Friday that Stout is considered day-to-day due to an ankle sprain that he suffered during the 49ers' 23-20 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Stout played 38 of 68 defensive snaps (55.9 percent) and finished with eight tackles (two solo) during Thursday's win, but he's come out of that contest a little worse for wear. Shanahan noted that Stout is not dealing with a high ankle sprain, so the rookie third-rounder isn't in immediate danger of missing the 49ers' Week 6 clash against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12. Stout has logged 20 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses through the first five regular-season games of his NFL career.