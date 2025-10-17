Stout (shoulder) injured his ankle during Thursday's practice and is questionable to play against the Falcons on Sunday, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Stout injured his ankle during the final play of Thursday's practice. The injury puts the rookie third-rounder in jeopardy of missing Sunday's home game, and his status may not be officially announced until approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Jason Pinnock and Malik Mustapha could be deployed in nickel packages if Stout is not cleared to play.