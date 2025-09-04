Stout (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A calf injury prevented Stout from playing in any of San Francisco's preseason games. However, his full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that the rookie-third rounder has recovered from the injury and is on track to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against Seattle. Stout should see a significant amount of playing time in the secondary with the 49ers' first-team defense alongside Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Ji'Ayir Brown and Jason Pinnock.