Stout (calf) did not participate at Monday's training camp practice, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Stout was held out of San Francisco's preseason opener Saturday due to calf tightness, and that's apparently still bothering him ahead of a scheduled joint practice with the Raiders on Thursday. Until he's able to get back onto the field, Tre Brown could be in line to see more reps in the slot at cornerback.