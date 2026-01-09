Stout finished with 82 tackles (43 solo), one sack and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Stout was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was inserted as the 49ers' starting slot corner right out of the gates. The 23-year-old suffered from the occasional blown coverage, but the overall results were positive given the prominent role he was asked to fill as a rookie. The 82 combined tackles stand out from a fantasy perspective, especially considering he only saw the field in nickel or lighter formations. Stout should only improve with experience now that he solidified himself as the team's starting slot cornerback for the 2026 season.