49ers' Vance McDonald: Catches two but drops one
McDonald caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Denver.
Praised by general manager John Lynch earlier in the week, McDonald started Saturday's game and was busy early on, drawing three consecutive targets during the opening drive, though one was erased by a penalty. He did drop one of those passes, and rookie tight end George Kittle also got some run with the first-team offense, then later had a 29-yard touchdown with the second unit. McDonald is still the favorite to start Week 1, but the rookie at least figures to push him for snaps and targets, if not the top sot on the depth chart.
More News
-
49ers' Vance McDonald: Emerging from pack as top option•
-
49ers' Vance McDonald: Coming on strong under new regime•
-
Ravens' Bobby Rainey: Headed to Baltimore•
-
49ers' Vance McDonald: Remains on roster, but must compete for role•
-
49ers' Vance McDonald: Was on trade block•
-
49ers' Vance McDonald: Could be traded by new regime•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...