McDonald caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Denver.

Praised by general manager John Lynch earlier in the week, McDonald started Saturday's game and was busy early on, drawing three consecutive targets during the opening drive, though one was erased by a penalty. He did drop one of those passes, and rookie tight end George Kittle also got some run with the first-team offense, then later had a 29-yard touchdown with the second unit. McDonald is still the favorite to start Week 1, but the rookie at least figures to push him for snaps and targets, if not the top sot on the depth chart.