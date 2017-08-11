Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted McDonald's recent positive growth in learning the new offense during training camp, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

This offseason has been a tumultuous one for the veteran tight end after his name was bandied about in draft-day trade rumors despite inking a new five-year contract in December. It appeared that the new coaching regime in San Francisco didn't view McDonald as a good fit in the new-look offense and they brought in several tight ends to compete for roles this preseason. Shanahan's praise regarding the 27-year-old's progression during camp is the first positive news we've heard about McDonald, and it appears that he is very much in the mix for a role in this offense. He will still have to fend off five other tight ends during the 49ers' preseason schedule (which begins Friday) in order to regain his starting role, but things appear to have taken a turn in the positive direction for the four-year pro.