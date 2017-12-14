Bolden (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the 49ers on Wednesday

Bolden injured his ankle in Sunday's win over the Texans, and totaled 396 yards on 19 kickoff returns in nine games for the 49ers this season. Receiver Trent Taylor is one possible candidate to take over on kickoff returns.

