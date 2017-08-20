Bolden didn't come down with a reception Saturday, but he managed to score on a 104-yard kick return in a preseason loss to the Broncos.

The undrafted rookie out of Oregon is still unpolished as a receiver, but he displayed his tremendous speed and field vision when he ripped off a huge play for a touchdown. Bolden is primarily competing with Raheem Mostert for the 49ers' kick return duties, but Saturday's big play may give him the early leg up in the competition.