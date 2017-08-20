Play

Bolden didn't come down with a reception Saturday, but he managed to score on a 104-yard kick return in a preseason loss to the Broncos.

The undrafted rookie out of Oregon is still unpolished as a receiver, but he displayed his tremendous speed and field vision when he ripped off a huge play for a touchdown. Bolden is primarily competing with Raheem Mostert for the 49ers' kick return duties, but Saturday's big play may give him the early leg up in the competition.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories