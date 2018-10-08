49ers' Victor Bolden: Narrowly misses first touchdown
Bolden had one catch (four targets) for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
Bolden made his 2018 debut after serving a four-game suspension to begin the season. The speedy wideout appeared to have scored the first touchdown of his career on a quick strike from C.J. Beathard, but replay review showed that he was touched down at the one-yard line. Bolden's four targets ranked fourth amongst San Francisco wideouts, but his role is likely to diminish once either Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) and/or Dante Pettis (knee) return from injury.
