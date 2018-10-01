Bolden (suspension) has been reinstated by the league, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Despite the reinstatement, Bolden's immediate future depends on whether the 49ers will choose to activate him. San Francisco has a week to decide on Bolden's value. Bolden was issued a four-game ban over the summer for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

