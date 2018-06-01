49ers' Victor Bolden: Suspended four games
Bolden has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Bolden was primarily being used on special teams last season as a return man before an ankle injury caused him to land on the team's injured reserve. He'll now, should he make the team's final roster, have to wait until at least Week 5 to make his return to the field, but the suspension could lead to the 49ers releasing Bolden.
