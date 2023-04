The 49ers selected McClendon in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 174th overall.

McClendon held down the right tackle spot for Georgia each of the last three seasons. He's a polished prospect who didn't give up any sacks over the last two years. His frame (6-foot-4, 306 pounds) is not ideal for a tackle, but he has the traits to stick there as an option for San Francisco in light of Mike McGlinchey's departure. If tackle doesn't work out for McClendon, he could kick inside to guard.