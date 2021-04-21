The 49ers have signed Gallman, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Gallman set career highs in rushing yardage (682) and TDs (six) in 15 games for the Giants last season, while logging 147 carries and catching 21 passes for 114 yards. His increased profile in New York's offense was the result of top back Saquon Barkley missing most of the 2020 campaign with a torn ACL. With the 49ers, Gallman will compete for a depth role behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, a context that doesn't provide the 2017 fourth-rounder with a clear path to steady carries in 2021.
