49ers' Wes Saxton: Signs with 49ers
Saxton signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, the team's official site reports.
Saxton, who went undrafted out of South Alabama in 2015, has appeared in just one regular-season contest throughout his career in the league. The 49ers are pretty much set at tight end with George Kittle and Garrett Celek at the top of the depth chart, so Saxton will be a longshot to make the 53-man roster.
