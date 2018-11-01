49ers' Weston Richburg: Active Thursday
Richburg (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Richburg missed San Francisco's loss to the Cardinals in Week 8 due to a knee injury, but appears to have fully recovered. Nick Mullens will serve as the 49ers starting quarterback and benefit from the presence of his top center.
