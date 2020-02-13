49ers' Weston Richburg: Aiming to return by training camp
Richburg (kneecap) said Thursday that he expects to be ready for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Richburg's 2019 campaign came to an end Week 14 due to a torn patellar tendon, but all signs point to the veteran center making a full recovery in time to kick off the 2020 season. He's set to enter the third season of his five-year, $47.5 million contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...
-
5 lessons from XFL Week 1
Ben Gretch reviews the biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the XFL, beginning with a lack of clarity...