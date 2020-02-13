Richburg (kneecap) said Thursday that he expects to be ready for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Richburg's 2019 campaign came to an end Week 14 due to a torn patellar tendon, but all signs point to the veteran center making a full recovery in time to kick off the 2020 season. He's set to enter the third season of his five-year, $47.5 million contract.