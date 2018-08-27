49ers' Weston Richburg: Clear of concussion
Richburg (concussion) was active for Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
Richburg had been nursing a serious concussion since being placed on injured reserve in November. It's unclear exactly for how long he's been cleared, but given that Richburg played 63 percent of the 49ers' snaps Saturday, it's safe to say he's a full go moving forward.
