Richburg (hand) isn't listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday.

Richburg sustained the injury during Monday's loss to the Seahawks, but he re-entered the game and it never appeared to be a serious issue. The 28-year-old should take his usual starting spot at center versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

