49ers' Weston Richburg: Dealing with knee injury
Richburg suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers and is considered questionable for Week 5 action, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear when exactly Richburg sustained the injury during Sunday's loss but, given his questionable diagnosis just one day following the game, the knee injury is not likely to keep the veteran center sidelined for an extended period of time. We'll likely have a better inclination of Richburg's status as the week progresses. In the meantime, Erik Magnuson could witness a spike in first-team reps.
