49ers' Weston Richburg: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Richburg (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Richburg was a full participant in Friday's practice but still sports a questionable tag. If Richburg can't go, he'll be replaced by Erik Magnuson.
