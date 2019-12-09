Play

Richburg (knee/ankle) was diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon Monday and is out for the season, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was carted off the field during Sunday's win over the Saints and will be lost for the remainder of 2019. Richburg should move to injured reserve within the next few days, while Ben Garland is the likely replacement at center for the 49ers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories