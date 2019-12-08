Play

Richburg (knee/ankle) is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Saints, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Richburg was carted off the field and looks like he may have a potentially serious injury, which would be a major loss for the 49ers. Ben Garland entered the contest at center. We'll continue to update as reports on Richburg's condition surface.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories