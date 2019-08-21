Richburg (knee) remains day-to-day, but the 49ers are hopeful he can return to practice next week and play in their preseason finale against the Chargers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Richburg is currently on the PUP-list and buried on the 49ers' depth chart. Thus, a return to practice prior to final roster cuts will be imperative for him to have any chance at landing on the 53-man roster.