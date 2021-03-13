Richburg (hip) restructured his contract Saturday, creating close to $7 million in cap space, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report also suggests Richburg's contract restructuring would aid the team in the event the offensive lineman retires, which seems to be a foregone conclusion at this point. Richburg underwent surgery on his kneecap, shoulder and hip all in the past year and a half, likely resulting into the expected early retirement.
