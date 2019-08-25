49ers' Weston Richburg: Nearing return
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that Richburg (knee) could come off the PUP this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Richberg has been working his way back from offseason knee surgery, but could make a return for Week 1 if his rehab continues to progress in the right direction. Even though he's considered a depth lineman, if he can suit up for the preseason finale, it would certainly help his chances to make the 53-man roster.
