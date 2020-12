Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Richburg (knecap) likely won't return for the 2020 season, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Richburg was expected to be ready for the 2020 season after sustaining a patellar tear in early December 2019. However, he's endured a few setbacks, and it appears he'll sit out the entire season. The 49ers would save significant cap space by cutting Richburg this offseason.